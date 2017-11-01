McDonald's Is Bringing Back the McRib. Here's Where to Find It

Fall brings cool temperatures, colorful leaves, and the World Series, but for fast food junkies, there’s an entirely different reason to look forward to the season: The return of McDonald’s McRib sandwich.

The love-it-or-hate-it boneless pork sandwich might be the most divisive thing on the menu, but just like Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, the people who love it are extremely passionate. The chain will bring it back to select locations this month.

It appears to be a cascading roll-out. Some California stores will begin serving it Thursday, while Hawaiian locations won’t have it until Nov. 7.

No need to call dibs. #McRib is BACK November 2nd! pic.twitter.com/GjtjPqg4ff — McDonald's SoCal (@McDonalds_SoCal) October 30, 2017

#9 Reason Why McRib pic.twitter.com/tppUZjpNHi — McDonald's of Hawaii (@McDonaldsHawaii) October 29, 2017

Here’s the degree of difficulty for fans. The McRib is kind of like a prairie dog, in that it pops up at random locations—and your local Micky D’s might not be one of them. Fortunately, some enterprising fans have decided to crowd source their devotion for the sandwich and created the McRib locator, which shows which stores throughout the country are selling the sandwich.