Bad blood. Representatives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter (though not their super famous CEOs) showed up for a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday and found themselves the targets of ire over the Russian election interference they helped facilitate. Sen. Al Franken was among the most forceful, going after Facebook at one point for not noticing political ads being paid for in rubles. “Those are two data points: American political ads and Russian money, rubles. How could you not connect those two dots?”

Wildest dreams. Cryptocurrency trading is about to get very real. The CME Group—which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the New York Mercantile Exchange, and other venues that trade a combined $1 quadrillion in face value of derivatives contracts a year—is getting into the game. The CME said on Tuesday that it would start trading bitcoin futures contracts before the end of the year. The cash-settled contracts will likely attract hoards of traditional investors, including large mutual and pension funds. The news helped push bitcoin to a new all-time high of more than $6,450.

Look what you made me do. Reviews of Apple’s iPhone X poured out through out the day on Tuesday, as the company shook up its usual playbook for handing out pre-release devices. Many reviewers went to great lengths in an effort to trick the new Face ID unlocking feature. My favorite? Young triplet boys enlisted by Wall Street Journal tech columnist Joanna Stern (Spoiler alert: “We hacked it, we hacked it.”)

Shake it off. Online education service Coursera’s new CEO Jeff Maggioncalda is cleaning house. Just over four months into his tenure, the CEO let go about 40 people, or 13% of the company’s staff. And Coursera’s COO, CMO, CFO, and general counsel have been recently replaced, Recode reported.

I knew you were trouble. The man captured at the scene of the terror attack in New York City, Sayfullo Saipov, was a driver for Uber in New Jersey for the past six months, the company confirmed. Uber said it was horrified by the violence, which killed eight people, and would cooperate with authorities.

Blank space. Was it just a Halloween trick? Some Google Docs users found themselves locked out of their own documents for purportedly creating inappropriate content. Google said the snafu resulted from a coding error that was quickly corrected.

We are never ever getting back together. I dropped a word in yesterday’s newsletter from the name of the firm that funded startup Recorded Future. It was Insight Venture Partners.