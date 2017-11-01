Good morning.

Qualcomm shares took a tumble yesterday amid reports that Apple might stop using the company’s chips in its products. Apple and Qualcomm have been caught in an increasingly nasty battle over patent royalty payments. Both sides have much at stake. Qualcomm’s modem chips are considered the best in the market, and while Intel is scrambling to catch up, it hasn’t yet. I can’t do justice to this battle royale here, but you can read more about it in this Fortune story. And you can watch Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf talk about the epic battle in this interview from July’s Brainstorm Tech in Aspen.

In the meantime, Apple fanboys are geeking out over the facial recognition feature of the new iPhone X. Fortune’s Andrew Nusca summarizes the responses here, but the bottom line is it works pretty well—unless you happen to be an identical twin. The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern seems to have gone to the greatest extremes to test the new technology. You can watch her amusing video review here.

I’m writing this Tuesday evening from the Time Inc. offices, just a few blocks from where a Home Depot truck turned down a bike path this afternoon, killing at least eight people and injuring a dozen more. The government is treating it as a terror attack. It’s a frightening flashback for this lower Manhattan neighborhood, which is still rebuilding from the 9/11 terror attack.

News below.

Good morning.

Qualcomm shares took a tumble yesterday amid reports that Apple might stop using the company’s chips in its products. Apple and Qualcomm have been caught in an increasingly nasty battle over patent royalty payments. Both sides have much at stake. Qualcomm’s modem chips are considered the best in the market, and while Intel is scrambling to catch up, it hasn’t yet. I can’t do justice to this battle royale here, but you can read more about it in this Fortune story. And you can watch Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf talk about the epic battle in this interview from July’s Brainstorm Tech in Aspen.

In the meantime, Apple fanboys are geeking out over the facial recognition feature of the new iPhone X. Fortune’s Andrew Nusca summarizes the responses here, but the bottom line is it works pretty well—unless you happen to be an identical twin. The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern seems to have gone to the greatest extremes to test the new technology. You can watch her amusing video review here.

I’m writing this Tuesday evening from the Time Inc. offices, just a few blocks from where a Home Depot truck turned down a bike path this afternoon, killing at least eight people and injuring a dozen more. The government is treating it as a terror attack. It’s a frightening flashback for this lower Manhattan neighborhood, which is still rebuilding from the 9/11 terror attack.

News below.