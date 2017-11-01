One of the world’s greatest-ever real estate booms is ‘officially over’.

Analysts at Swiss banking giant UBS have called a top to the Australian housing market, signalling the end of 55 years of growth during which home values soared by more than 6500%.

“There is now a persistent and sharp slowdown unfolding,” UBS economists led by George Tharenou said in a report cited by Bloomberg. “This suggests a tightening of financial conditions is unfolding, which we expect to weigh on consumption growth via a fading household-wealth effect.”

Read: How Trump’s Tax Plan Could Upend the Housing Market

Or, in plain English, the bank expects Australians to spend less because they can no longer count on their home values rising. That’s going to come as a shock in a country where prices have risen over 8% a year on average, and doubled every nine years, according to Bank for International Settlements data cited by The Australian.

Read: London’s House Prices Are Falling at Their Fastest Rate Since the Financial Crisis

The boom, driven by 25 years of ever-rising demand from China for Australian raw materials like coal and iron ore, was so severe that Sydney edged past London and New York to become the second-most expensive housing market in the world, after Hong Kong.

House prices in Australia are still rising in year-on-year terms, but the growth rate has slowed to 7% in October, from 10% as recently as July, according to data released Wednesday by CoreLogic. They were broadly unchanged in month-on-month terms in October.