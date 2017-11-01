Amazon Is Already Offering Black Friday Deals

Are you ready for the holidays? Amazon is. The company launched its Black Friday Deals Store today, an online store that will be offering deals on everything from toys to electronics now through Black Friday (yes, it’s that time already).

The page will feature “Deals of the Day” with deep Black Friday-esque discounts on select items across a variety of different categories. Today’s deals, for instance, include discounted televisions, pots & pans, dresses, a projector, and discounted popular toys such as Tickle Me Elmo.

In addition to the Black Friday Deals site, Amazon launched a new augmented reality feature in its app Wednesday that allows customers to see how larger items, such as furniture, might look in their home before they make a purchase.

The Amazon app also has a “Package X-Ray” feature that allows you to scan the barcode on your box and see what’s inside without opening it. That way you can wrap that package that arrived without ever opening the box.

If you’re interested in other deals that might be happening coming Black Friday, some of Kohl’s holiday deals leaked earlier this week.