A four-bedroom house in Hong Kong’s exclusive Peak neighborhood has just been sold for $149 million (HK$1.16 billion).

Bloomberg reports the house was designed by London-based David Collins Studio and sold fully furnished as part of the deal. The price per square foot was $16,242 (HK$126,813), but the identity of the buyer was not disclosed. The house fetched the highest price of the 11 villas in the Mount Nicholson project development, according to Wheelock Properties Ltd. whlkf , who partnered with Nan Fung Development Ltd. for the development.

According to Bloomberg, the four-bedroom, three-storey building boasts unhindered views of Hong Kong and Victoria Harbour, a swimming pool, elevator, garden, two-car parking lot, plus a master bedroom with two separate dressing rooms and en-suite baths. Cooking appliances are by Gaggenau and the home automation system is controlled by a smartphone.

Some argue that Hong Kong’s risk of a house price bubble is creeping steadily higher as local and foreign investors pile into the city. Certainly, the buyer could get a lot more for his or her money elsewhere: In London, a house that rivals Buckingham Palace for luxury is on the market for US $18 million less than the four-bed Peak home.