Healthy Halloween? These Lollipops Are Actually Good for Your Teeth

Already overdone it on the sugar this Halloween? Now there’s candy that can help fight cavities.

Zollipops are lollipops that claim to be good for your teeth. Unlike other sugar-filled treats that can do bad things for your body and your teeth, the lollipops claim to reduce tooth decay by balancing out the pH levels in your mouth.

The treats are sugar and gluten free and use sweeteners like stevia and xylitol to give them their sweet candy-like flavor.

The best part? The treat is actually the creation of a child. 11-year-old Michigan resident Alina Morse created the treat when she was seven after receiving a lollipop at the bank and asking her father why there wasn’t candy that was good for your teeth. Her next big invention? A healthy taffy version of her lollipops called Zaffi Taffy.