Under Armor Stock Plunges 13% As Investors Sweat a Big Sales Whiff

Under Armour slashed 2017 sales and profit forecasts and reported its first year-on-year fall in revenue in the third quarter as it took an $85 million charge for restructuring and faced fierce competition from Nike and Adidas.

Excluding certain items, earnings for the producer of Stephen Curry basketball shoes came in at 22 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 19 cents.

But shares in the company, which have already halved this year, fell another 13% to $14.3 in premarket trading.

Under Armour uaa said it expects a percentage rise for its full-year revenue in the low single-digits, compared to a previous forecast of growth of 9-11%.

The company also said it expected its 2017 adjusted earnings to be from 18 cents to 20 cents per share, compared to previous expectations of 37 cents to 40 cents.

It reported a 4% dip in revenue to $1.41 billion, its first decline in revenue since it floated in 2005. Analysts on average had expected $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net profit of $54.2 million, or 12 cents per Class C share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $128.2 million, or 29 cents, a year earlier.

That reflected the $85 million charge taken for restructuring plans announced in August.