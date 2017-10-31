These Are the Top 10 Highest Grossing Independent Restaurants

While Applebees is closing 105 restaurants this year, the independent restaurant business looks to be booming. This week Restaurant Business unveiled its list of the Top 100 Independent restaurants in the United States based on gross sales.

Coming in #1 on 2017’s list (which involved 2016 sales numbers) is the Tao Las Vegas. The restaurant has made an impressive $42,470.345 in sales this year and served 226,146 meals with the average check coming in at $90.

Here’s the full list of the Top 10 and their sales last year:

Tao Las Vegas – $42,470,345 Joe’s Stone Crab – $37,243,159 Tao Downtown – $33,401,819 Carmine’s (New York) – $33,147,017 Old Ebbitt Grill – $32,662,051 The Boathouse Orlando – $30,814,369 Lavo New York – $26,822,655 Smith & Wollensky – $25,961,337 Bryant Park Grill & Cafe – $25,400,000 Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse (Chicago) – $24,700,825

You can check out the full list of 100 on Restaurant Business’ website. This year’s list includes five restaurants that are less than 18 months old and one that wasn’t even open the entire year.