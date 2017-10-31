This article first appeared in Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. Sign up here.

Masayoshi Son appears to be going this year as Hamlet, turning in his second performance in three years of heatedly pursuing a merger between his Sprint and Deutsche Telecom’s T-Mobile only to abandon the effort.

When talks broke off in 2014 the two sides assumed antitrust regulators wouldn’t allow a tie-up. This time around, per a report by Japan’s Nikkei, Son’s SoftBank became concerned it would lose control should T-Mobile tmus take over Sprint.

Shares in T-Mobile and Sprint s tumbled Monday as investors betting on industry consolidation—and higher cell-phone prices—bid down the two U.S. laggards. Aaron has speculated that Son could be putting on a “to be, or not to be, that is the way to get a better price” act. Others think he wants to invest ever more in Sprint, the better to realize his dream of connecting devices, humans, and other machines in a single artificial intelligence.

The opposite is feeling more likely—that Son has made a rare blunder by buying a slow-growth mobile carrier in a highly saturated market and is finding it tough to operate or financially engineer his way out of the problem.

