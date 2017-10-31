Good morning.

If you are still looking for major tax reform this year—as opposed to simply a $1.5 trillion tax cut, which the budget allows for—consider this: Over the weekend, Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady threw in the towel on the biggest money raiser in the emerging reform plan: elimination of the state and local tax deduction. That’s good news for taxpayers and homeowners in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, and California. But it’s bad news for any hope of real tax reform.

And it gets worse. The National Association of Home Builders, which could have celebrated the fact that property taxes would remain deductible, instead announced it would oppose Brady’s tax plan. Why? Because doubling the standard deduction would reduce the number of people who can benefit from the mortgage interest and property tax deductions. The home builders instead want to create a new homeowner tax credit that would extend their tax break to people who don’t itemize. This, of course, would defeat the whole purpose of tax reform, which is to reduce tax breaks for special interests (e.g. homeowners) in order to provide tax relief in the general interest (e.g. everyone who gets the standard deduction.)

Meanwhile, Gerald Seib of The Wall Street Journal reminded business of the real gift it is getting from the Trump administration—regulatory relief. According to Seib, new figures from the Chamber of Commerce coming out this week will show the administration already has issued 29 executive orders to reduce regulation, and issued 100 additional directives that either knock down regulations or begin a process to eliminate or shrink them. That’s less sexy than a tax reform bill, but ultimately could have an bigger impact on business.

