That Can of 100% Pumpkin Might Not Be Pumpkin at All

Bad news pumpkin fans: that canned pumpkin you bought at the store to make pumpkin pie might actually not actually contain any pumpkin.

Consumerist reports that the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t make distinctions between pumpkin and other squash, so a company can put “100% pumpkin” on its can label when there’s actually not any pumpkin inside at all.

The FDA defines “pumpkin” as either actual pumpkin or “certain varieties of firm-shelled, golden-fleshed, sweet squash (Cucurbita maxima), or mixtures of these. Pumpkin and squash are sometimes mixed intentionally to obtain the consistency most acceptable to users.”

So, despite the fact that your pie might be a lie, it might actually have a bit better consistency since it’s a mix.

The FDA has been cool with the idea since 1938, and the Consumerist notes that it has told canners it would not try to regulate the cans labeled pumpkin that might hassle include other “golden-fleshed, sweet squash, or mixtures of such squash with field pumpkins.”