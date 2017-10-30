Steve Jobs' BMW Z8 Is Going Up For Auction

Ever wanted to own a piece of Steve Jobs’ legacy?

You’ll get the chance when the Apple co-founder’s BMW Z8 goes up for auction in New York in December.

According to Sotheby’s, the auction house performing the sale, the car is expected to go for between $300,000 and $400,000.

Jobs, who died in 2011, bought the car new in 2000 and sold it three years later to the current owner. Even Jobs’ relatively short ownership of the car is enough to boost its value. New Z8s cost $128,000, while used models generally sell for between $170,000 and $250,000, according to USA Today.

Jobs’ car—the same model to appear in the 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough—will also come with the original mobile phone that was sold with the car. It’s not an iPhone, but rather a Motorola flip phone—a device Jobs was “known to have hated,” according to Sotheby’s listing.