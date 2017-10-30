A vast majority of Seattle trick or treaters are going to experience something entirely new this year: A clear sky.

That might not sound like much to some people, but in that part of the country, it’s a lot more rare than houses that hand out full-sized candy bars. If forecasters are correct, 2017 will be the first year since 2006 that it hasn’t rained on Halloween in the Puget Sound area. Even better, the temperatures will be moderate.

The last three years have been especially soggy, spoiling kids’ fun. 2014 and 2016 saw two-thirds of an inch of rain. 2015 was a washout with 1.3 inches.

This year, though, kids can show off their costumes without having to hide under an umbrella or cover them with a raincoat. And with an expected temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit at sunset, it will be perfect weather to hit a few extra houses along the block.

That’s welcome news for parents who have spent heavily on costumes and candy. A pair of studies found the average person will spend between $169 and $183 on Halloween this year. And the difference between the money spend on a costume and on candy probably isn’t as big as you think.

Citizens of Seattle might want to enjoy the respite from the showers while they can, though. By Wednesday, there’s a decent chance they’ll be back—and bring some of the coldest temps of the season with them.