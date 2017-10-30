With Paul Manafort surrendering himself to federal authorities Monday, the Justice Department has released the indictment against the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and Manafort associate Rick Gates.

The 12 charges against the two men, which include conspiracy to launder money and false statements, are the first stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Manafort has been under FBI surveillance since 2014, largely stemming from his work done for the former ruling part of the Ukraine, CNN reported in September. That intelligence led to officials’ concerns he had encouraged Russian interference in the election.

The details of what Mueller and his team called Manafort and Gates’ actions as “unregistered agents of the Government of Ukraine” and how that allegedly impacted the campaign, can be read in the 12-count indictment below.