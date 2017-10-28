Instagram Rolls Out 'Superzoom' Feature and Halloween Face Filters and Stickers

Instagram is giving users a few more options to get more creative for Halloween.

The photo and video sharing app introduced a new camera format called “Superzoom” that allows users to automatically zoom in their screens with dramatic music for a comedic effect. The feature is located in between the Boomerang and Rewind options underneath the screen’s record button and can be utilized in Instagram Stories or sent directly to friends.

“You can make a Superzoom of anything — your selfie, your friend’s goofy face or even your half-eaten sandwich,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

Zoooom in on your friends with Superzoom, an easy way to record a funny video with dramatic sound! 🎵 📷 pic.twitter.com/LVzku13qmO — Instagram (@instagram) October 26, 2017

Additionally, the company added some holiday-themed face filters and stickers that are available through November 1.

“Whether you’re planning spooky activities with friends or just hanging out at home, get into the Halloween spirit by turning yourself into a zombie, transforming from a vampire into a flying bat or getting lost in a mysterious fog,” the company said in the blog post.

Get spooky with our new Halloween face filters and stickers! 🎃 💀https://t.co/qxBfvrhxgW pic.twitter.com/U4OdP9N6kw — Instagram (@instagram) October 26, 2017

The Halloween stickers can also be added to photos and videos as an extra touch. The new creative tools are part of Instagram’s latest update, Version 20.0, available on iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.