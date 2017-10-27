This Brewery Made a 'Stranger Things' Beer With Eggo Waffles

Nothing quite pairs with a Netflix binge-watching session like a good beer. And if you plan on binge-watching Stranger Things today, Big Boss Brewing in North Carolina has the beers you want by your side. The brewery created four small-batch Stranger Things-inspired brews that premiere today along with the new season, each with a unique show-inspired twist.

Winona “Rye”der – Pale ale brewed with 100% rye malt

11 – Belgian blonde with Ego waffles and maple syrup

Demogorgon – Imperial farmhouse style stout

Chief Hopper AKA Coffee & Contemplation – IPA with coffee and doughnuts

Brewer Bobby McInerny says the inspiration for creating the beers was, well, the show.

@bigbossbrewing Brewing 11, a Belgian blonde with Eggo waffles and maple syrup for our Stranger Things 2 party on 10/27. A post shared by Bobby McInerny (@bobbymcinerny82) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

“11 likes Eggo waffles, and you can’t have waffles without maple syrup!” says McInerny. “With the name Hopper, and him being a cop, we chose an IPA with doughnuts. Also, because of his line in Episode 1 ‘Mornings are for coffee and contemplation’ we decided to add coffee beans to the beer as well. I knew I wanted to brew a beer with rye for Winona Ryder’s character. She’s a little spicy like rye malt. And the Demogorgon had to be a dark beer.”

All of the one-off beers will be tapped today at the brewery at 4:45pm and will be available exclusively at the brewery until they’re all gone (which we’re predicting will be pretty fast).