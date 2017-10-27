On Point

Billionaire pharma founder arrested for bribing doctors to prescribe an opioid drug On the same day that the president declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, federal agents arrested Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor for using bribes to boost the sale of an opioid drug typically prescribed for cancer patients in extreme pain. Last year, the company’s CEO and five other individuals were arrested as part of an alleged “nationwide conspiracy,” which included kickbacks to doctors. “These Insys executives allegedly fueled the opioid epidemic by paying doctors to needlessly prescribe an extremely dangerous and addictive form of fentanyl,” a special agent for HHS said in a press release. Fortune

Two towns in Tennessee brace for “White Lives Matter” rallies Residents in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville, both in Tennessee, are preparing for the worst ahead of two planned white supremacist rallies scheduled for Saturday. Businesses have already begun boarding up windows, and the police have been working overtime, scouring the sites in advance for anything that could pose a public safety threat. City officials are urging people to stay home, but counterprotesters are planning a response. “Honestly, it’s terrible, really. I mean, at the end of the day, I just don’t support it whatsoever. Being a white person, I’m not behind it at all,” said a sweet-sounding guy playing Pokemon Go in the Murfreesboro town square. WSMV TV

Water rates are surging in the Chicago, but black and low-income families are paying more As this team of reporters from the Chicago Tribune describe it, it is a tangled network that brings the water from Lake Michigan to the taps of millions of Chicago-area residents, and rates have been rising steadily for years. But, “the financial pain falls disproportionately on majority-African-American communities, where residents’ median water bill is 20 percent higher for the same amount of water than residents pay in predominantly white communities,” their analysis finds. While crumbling infrastructure is partly to blame, state regulators have no oversight over local pricing and general management – and two small towns have already been cited for fraud. Chicago Tribune