Here's Where to Find Free Chocolate on National Chocolate Day

Why wait for Halloween?
Kids get their free candy next Tuesday on Halloween, but if you’re too old to trick or treat—and Taco Bell’s new Kit Kat Chocoladilla doesn’t do anything for you—this Saturday, Oct. 28, is National Chocolate Day.
That means chocolate freebies and deals from your favorite chocolate stores (though don’t expect to find any discounts on those miniature Snickers bars as you prepare for Halloween). Whether you’re looking for truffles, salted caramel or deep dark chocolates, there are plenty of places offering National Chocolate Day freebies and deals.
- Ghirardelli – Every order from the famed chocolatier on National Chocolate Day will ship with a free cocoa sample.
- Godiva – Join the chain’s Rewards Club and you’ll not only get free shipping, but early access to sales and a chocolatey gift on your birthday.
- Hershey – Save 10% when you enter the coupon code HERSHEYSAVE at checkout.
- Lindt – Coupon code FREESHIP75 will get you free cold-pack shipping on orders of $75 or more for National Chocolate Day.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – Save 10% on online purchases with the code RMN10.
- Russell Stover – Knock 20% on your first purchase by signing up for emails. Also, shipping is free for orders of $25 or more.
- Colt’s Chocolates – Buy any two items and the coupon code BUY2SAVE10% will shave 10% off the bill for National Chocolate Day. You’ll also get a free bag of mint marshmallows.
- Shari’s Berries – Save 20% on any chocolate orders with the code CHOCOLATE20
- Amber Lyn Chocolate – Save 15% on National Chocolate Day with coupon code ICRAVE2016.
- Dan’s Chocolates – Take a firm $5 off of orders with coupon code C9910.
- Fannie May – Want a 15% discount for National Chocolate Day? Try coupon code 17765.
- JoMart Chocolate – Save $10 with coupon code SWEET.
- Moonstruck Chocolate Company – Coupon code MEETTHETRUFFLES will take $5 off your order.