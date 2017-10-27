Here's Where to Find Free Chocolate on National Chocolate Day

Kids get their free candy next Tuesday on Halloween, but if you’re too old to trick or treat—and Taco Bell’s new Kit Kat Chocoladilla doesn’t do anything for you—this Saturday, Oct. 28, is National Chocolate Day.

That means chocolate freebies and deals from your favorite chocolate stores (though don’t expect to find any discounts on those miniature Snickers bars as you prepare for Halloween). Whether you’re looking for truffles, salted caramel or deep dark chocolates, there are plenty of places offering National Chocolate Day freebies and deals.