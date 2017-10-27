Leaked Kohl's Ad Hints At These Upcoming Black Friday Deals

Black Friday came sooner than expected.

A leaked Kohl’s Black Friday ad was posted Thursday evening on the deals website blackfriday.com that showed several discounts on popular items for the big annual sales event that takes place the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The deal-tracking website has since removed the ad and instead posted the following message: “We have had to temporarily remove the Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 ad from our website. Please stay tuned for its future release.”

However, CNET was able to capture some of the ad’s listings prior to it being removed.

Among some of the deals CNET highlighted from the Kohl’s kss ad are Microsoft’s msft Xbox One S gaming console for $200 (usually $280) and the Sony PlayStation 4 for $190 (usually $380).

Other highlighted deals include two popular web-connected speakers from Amazon amzn and Google goog . The Amazon Echo Dot will cost $30 instead of $50 and the Google Home device will sell for $80 instead of $130, according to the report.

Cincinnati TV station WCPO also noted that the Kohl’s ad was mistakenly posted on another deals website, but it has since been removed. Some of the deals the news channel posted included an unspecified Samsung 44″ 4K TV model that will cost $500 and a Fitbit Blaze smartwatch that will cost $50.

Still, just because these specials appeared on various deal-tracking websites doesn’t mean that the prices will be in effect come Black Friday. We won’t know for sure until Kohl publishes its finalized ads.

WCPO said that competing retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target typically release Black Friday ads starting around Nov. 1.