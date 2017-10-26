Looks like President Trump is soliciting political advice from Fox.

In a Wednesday interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, President Trump discussed a number of issues, including Russia, an upcoming trip to China, and Trump’s pick for the chair of the Federal Reserve.

When pressed on who he would choose, Trump turned the question on the host, asking him, “Do you have a preference, out of curiosity? Tell me who your preference is.”

Dobbs initially tried to avoid answering the question, at which point Trump interrupted the host, saying, “I’d love to hear it. You could even cut it out [of the telecast] if you want. You don’t have to—I would love to hear you. I only want that from people I respect.”

Finally, Dobbs relented, voicing his endorsement for current Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, saying that he believes she “might be worth keeping.” Trump appeared to agree with the host, calling her “very impressive” and saying that he likes her “a lot.” While he didn’t give away whether she would be his pick, he did concede that she is “somebody I am thinking about.”

This is not the first time that Trump has sought outside opinions on who he should choose to head up the Fed. According to Politico, Trump “asked for a show of hands from Republicans on whom they favored as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve” during a Senate lunch earlier this week.

Yellen’s term as chair of the Federal Reserve comes to an end in January of next year.