Robert Scoble, George H.W. Bush, Another Uber Lawsuit: Broadsheet for Oct. 26

• Apology not accepted. We’ve all read a lot of infuriating non-apology apologies over the last few years, but this post by prominent tech blogger Robert Scoble is… something else.

Scoble, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, responded yesterday with a post—titled “No, of that I’m innocent”—which he says his lawyer advised him not to write. He should have listened.

Instead, he began by insisting that his intent was to “address the issue head on with open and honest dialogue.” He then proceeds to accuse publications that have reported on the accusations as “gossip blogs” and provides his own version of his interactions with four of the women who have spoken out against him (sometimes skipping key aspects of their claims).

There’s plenty of infuriating material in the 2,000-plus word post, but let’s focus on the following:

“If I were guilty of all the things said about me I would still not be in a position to have sexually harassed anyone. I don’t have employees, I don’t cut checks for investment. None of the women who came forward were ever in a position where I could make or break their careers. Sexual Harassment requires that I have such power.”

This, of course, is a fundamental misunderstanding of sexual harassment. Sure, harassment can come from an investor, boss, or anyone else with the direct influence over your job. But it can also come from someone who simply holds a lot of power in your industry—as Scoble does in the tech world. He was clearly in a position to affect these women’s careers. (For an interesting dive into the legal interpretation of sexual harassment, check out this Ars Technica story.)

Scoble’s attempt to shrug off his accusers’ claims by establishing this narrow (and false) version of sexual harassment also misses a broader point: harassment can take many forms. Some guy at a party, a man yelling from a passing car, a hand “accidentally” grabbing you in the subway—I could go on. Until we recognize the true scope of the issue, that open dialogue Scoble claims to want will never happen.