Weed to Go! Arizona Opening Marijuana Drive-Thru Window

This drive-thru serves a very different kind of happy meal.

All Greens Dispensary will open this Friday in Sun City, Az., letting customers pull into the drive-through to buy all things cannabis, from traditional weed to edibles and vape cartridges.

First time patients at the facility, which used to be a bank, will have to enter the store to register, but once they’re on file, the drive through is an option. Budtenders will work with drive through customers, just as they do walk-in customers, to help take their orders and answer any questions they have.

Store officials say the convenience is being offered with elderly and disabled customers in mind.

“Some of them are coming in, have wheelchairs, have walkers, this is a lot more convenient atmosphere,” said Anthony Harrington, CEO of All Greens.

Arizona approved medical marijuana in 2010, but voted against legalizing the drug for recreational use last November. As of last August, there were 93 dispensaries operating in the state.