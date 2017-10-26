U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination on November 22, 1963.

It has been more than 50 years since the public and horrific assassination of President John F. Kennedy . That day in Dallas, Texas is still one of the most talked about and most scrutinized events in history. There have been hundreds of conspiracy theories since the event. People speculate that there was multiple shooters, or even evidence tampering. In September 1964, almost a year after his death, the Warren Commission concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole person responsible for the assassination. Yet people still remain focused on the conspiracy theories.

The National Archives has released documents throughout the years that pertain to the assassination. There have been numerous documentaries, books, and other forms of media that discuss this topic at great lengths.

Yet in 1992, Congress set a deadline for Oct. 26, 2017 to release the remaining documents that have been withheld from the public. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he will allow the JFK files to be opened, subject to receipt of further information. He also teased on Twitter Wednesday that "The long anticipated release of the # JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!"

While not a lot is known about what are in these documents, Kennedy assassination experts do not expect a major bombshell to come from these papers.

