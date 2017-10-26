Photography
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas
U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Texas less than an hour before his assassination on November 22, 1963.Reuters
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas
November 22, 1993 will mark the 30th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. ..
Secret Service Man Climbing onto President Kennedy's Car
Onlookers after the assassination of President Kennedy
Spectators at Kennedy Assassination
Kennedy Assassination: Limousine
Walter Cronkite Announces President Kennedy's Death
ER At Parkland
Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and wife Lady Bird comfort Jacqueline Kennedy aboard Air Force One after the assassinat
Lee Harvey Oswald Military ID
Bullet Stamp from a Western 38 Special
John F. Kennedy Autopsy
John F. Kennedy's Bloody Shirt
New Yorker reacting in shock to news of assassinat
John F. Kennedy [Death]
The Alleged Assassin Lee Harvey Oswald Is Being Removed On Strecher After Being Shot By The Nightclub Operator Jack Ruby Two Days After He Had Murdered President John F. Kennedy. Dallas. Texas. 24Th November 1963. Photograph.
Guards posted in hallway of Bethesda Naval Hospita
Ambulance Carrying Body of JFK
JFK Funeral At Arlington Cemetery
After The Assassination Of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy
Sunlight Shining on Kennedy's Coffin
U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they ar
JFK assassination

Revisit the Harrowing Pictures From the JFK Assassination

Kacy Burdette,Alex Scimecca
4:06 PM ET

It has been more than 50 years since the public and horrific assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That day in Dallas, Texas is still one of the most talked about and most scrutinized events in history. There have been hundreds of conspiracy theories since the event. People speculate that there was multiple shooters, or even evidence tampering. In September 1964, almost a year after his death, the Warren Commission concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole person responsible for the assassination. Yet people still remain focused on the conspiracy theories.

The National Archives has released documents throughout the years that pertain to the assassination. There have been numerous documentaries, books, and other forms of media that discuss this topic at great lengths.

Yet in 1992, Congress set a deadline for Oct. 26, 2017 to release the remaining documents that have been withheld from the public. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he will allow the JFK files to be opened, subject to receipt of further information. He also teased on Twitter Wednesday that "The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!"

While not a lot is known about what are in these documents, Kennedy assassination experts do not expect a major bombshell to come from these papers.

Click through the gallery above for pictures of the day of the assassination to his funeral three days later.

Follow FORTUNE