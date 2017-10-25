Uber Will Charge You More if It Takes Your Driver Longer to Arrive

If it takes your Uber driver longer to reach you than most other passengers, now you might end up getting charged.

The Verge reports that Uber is launching the fee as part of its 180 Days of Change. Other changes made as part of that program include the addition of in-app tipping and a new charge for returning items that were left in a vehicle.

The idea behind the extra pickup change is that a driver’s job starts when they accept your ride, but they don’t actually start getting paid for that job until you’re in the car. If you live in the middle of a major city, then a driver going a few blocks to pick you up isn’t a big deal. However, if you live 20 minutes outside the city, then there’s no incentive for a driver to make that 20-minute drive to pick you up for a fare that could in their just be a few miles down the road.

Since the driver doesn’t know where you’re going, they’re more likely to cancel those rides and leave you stranded.

The new charge will vary from market to market, but Uber says that in general drivers will start to get standard time and distance once they’ve spent 11 minutes driving to pick up a rider. The pickup charge will be included in the original quote a rider sees so it won’t be a “surprise” charge at the end of your trip.

In addition to getting charged for longer pickups, riders will also now get charged a bit more for waiting riders wait at a location locater than 2 minutes.