See Photos of Tech Companies’ Futuristic Headquarters

Images of Amazon's campus in Seattle, Washington, in both the downtown and South Lake Union neighborhoods. Photographed from the roof of Amazon's Port 99 building.

The bids for Amazon's second headquarters are in. The most promising cities in contention are New York, Dallas, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Atlanta .

With the news of Amazon searching for a new city, it's easy to wonder what its new campus could possibly look like. What we do know: Technology companies already have some of the coolest offices and perks in the corporate world. Even then, select tech companies set the bar on new, futuristic, architect-designed campuses. Take Apple's 'Spaceship' campus (it's actually called Apple Park), Overstock's "Peace Coliseum," or the renderings of Google's new location, Charleston East .

Apple Park opened in April of this year in Cupertino, Calif. and was the idea of Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs. (Its sleek, ring-shaped design prompted its out-of-this-world nickname.) All 2.8 million sq. ft. of the campus is powered by renewable energy and it houses 12,000 Apple employees.

In March, the Mountain View City Council approved Google's canopy-looking Charleston East campus in Silicon Valley, just a few miles from its famous Googleplex headquarters. The two-level, 595,000 sq. ft. campus is scheduled for completion at the end of 2019 and will include walking paths and a public park on its 18-acre site. The campus will also use large heating pumps to control office temperatures.

And let's not forget Amazon's own headquarters, which also has a futuristic vibe. Amazon's Spheres , three giant glass domes in front of of their Day One building, will house plant life and even waterfalls.

