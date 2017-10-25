Remember the McDonald's Dollar Menu? It's Coming Back In a Big Way

McDonald’s is reinventing its wildly popular Dollar Menu.

The fast food giant confirmed Tuesday that it will introduce a new value menu nationally, with plans for an early 2018 roll-out, Business Insider reports. But unlike its predecessor budget menu, which McDonald’s retired in 2014, the new menu will have items priced at $1, $2 and $3.

McDonald’s Dollar Menu, which famously offered a range of items — including a McDouble cheeseburger, 4 Chicken McNuggets, or a large sweet tea — each for $1, was popular with customers but didn’t go down too well with franchise operators, who complained that it stretched margins too thin, according to Bloomberg. McDonald’s has experimented since with other discount options, including the McPick 2 for $5, in an attempt to attract price-conscious customers.

The fast food giant also launched McCafé coffee shop locations, complete with $12,000 espresso machines, and in 2016 the company announced it would start sourcing antibiotic-and cage-free chickens. McDonald’s also began experimenting with a mobile ordering system, catching up with rivals Domino’s dpz and Starbucks sbux .

Almost 100% of the company’s franchises have already signed-up to carry the new menu, according to Bloomberg. One thing the company didn’t confirm? Whether the new value deals will cover fans’ cravings for Szechuan sauce.