Warren Buffett's Net Worth Has Reached a Staggering New High

Famed investor and CEO Warren Buffett has reached a new pinnacle of wealth, with a significant increase coming over the past five years alone.

The Berkshire Hathaway chief now has a net worth of $81.5 billion, according to Bloomberg, putting him at third on the outlet’s “billionaires index” behind only Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, the world’s richest people.

Perhaps the only thing more astonishing than Buffett’s total net worth is the rate at which he’s increased it over the past five years. According to Bloomberg, the 87-year-old’s net worth has risen by $35 billion over the past five years alone. That’s a rate of just over $7 billion per year or, on a micro level, a blistering $222 per second.

Warren Buffett's net worth hits a new high of $81.5 billion https://t.co/7kjrID3HUD pic.twitter.com/LIXfX3bVK9 — Bloomberg (@business) October 24, 2017

Buffett recently also took the number three spot on another wealth-measuring list—the Forbes 400—which ranked him as the third richest person in America. Bezos and Gates once again took No. 2 and No. 1, respectively. Forbes‘ list only values Buffett’s net worth at $78 billion, however, but was published a week before Bloomberg updated its list Tuesday.