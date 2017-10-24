Why Some Houses Are Displaying Teal Pumpkins for Halloween

When you head out trick-or-treating this year, you might come across some houses with teal rather than orange pumpkins on their doorstep.

The Chicago Tribune reports, instead of being a pumpkin fashion statement of some kind, the teal-colored gourds are actually part of a new movement to offer snacks to kids who might have allergies. Called the Teal Pumpkin Project, the movement encourages those with allergy-friendly treats to advertise that with a colored pumpkin.

The project is run by Food Allergy Research and Education and is now in its fourth year.

One in every 13 children in the United States has a food allergy. The goal of the project is to make those children feel more included in Halloween celebrations.

The Project’s website lists all the homes and businesses that plan to participate this year. You can use the site to find a great local neighborhood for your child with allergies to trick or treat this year or to add your own home to the list of participants.