'Nun With a Chainsaw' Is a Beer Honoring a Florida Nun

One Florida Brewery is honoring a local nun with her very own beer.

ABC’s WFTS reports that Sister Margaret Ann helped clean up after Hurricane Irma by grabbing a chainsaw to help cut up debris. Images of the chainsaw-wielding nun quickly went viral and caught the attention of Due South Brewing Company, which has decided to make a beer in her honor.

Who could forget about Sister Margaret Ann? She raised our spirits, now raise a glass of "Nun With A Chainsaw" beer. https://t.co/pCfQ5Czp00 pic.twitter.com/4jvqnwvRBE — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) October 24, 2017

The beer is an India Pale Ale with “tropical and piney flavors.” It was released on Friday.

Due South is primarily distributed in Florida. You can see if you can get the beer where you beer by checking out the brewery’s beer finder on its site.