Travelers beginning to eye their calendars for 2018 got some trip suggestions from Lonely Planet on Tuesday.

The 13th annual Best in Travel lists from the magazine included the 10 best cities to visit in the upcoming year.

“Whether they’ve been overlooked, are celebrating milestones next year or have crept up on our radar lately, they all offer compelling reasons to go soon,” Lonely Planet’s U.S. managing editor Alex Howard said of the cities included. “The landscape of cities is changing faster than ever, and even familiar cities can surprise travelers with each visit.”

Seville, Spain topped their list of destination cities for next year. An artistic city that received a profile boost as the setting of many Game of Thrones scenes, Seville has transformed over the last 10 years.

Spain, Andalusia, Seville. High angle view of the Cathedral with the Giralda tower Matteo Colombo/Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Detroit took second place. The city has been undergoing its own renaissance, fueled by new investments in business and housing and long term commitments to community growth from companies like JPMorgan. Fortune‘s Matt Heimer recently spoke with Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO, about its efforts in Detroit.

The bank’s effort, called Invested in Detroit, is a ­neighborhood-by-neighborhood campaign to revive local real estate, launch small businesses, and train residents for in-demand jobs—all at the same time, as quickly as possible. “If you don’t have jobs, you don’t have housing,” Dimon tells Fortune in an interview at JPMorgan Chase’s New York headquarters. “If you don’t have housing, people can’t get to their jobs. If people don’t have skills, people can’t buy homes. You’ve got to make progress on all these fronts.”

And the investments are starting to show, said Lonely Planet‘s Howard.

View of downtown Detroit from the pinnacle of Book Tower on Washington Blvd. One can see many of Detroit's architectural icons, including the David Stott Building, Penobscot Building, Book Cadillac Hotel, and the Ally Detroit Center Geoffrey George — Getty Images

“New stadiums, hotels, streetcars and parks, alongside distilleries and art galleries, are evidence that Motor City is back in business, fueled by a creative and tenacious energy that’s palpable throughout the city,” he said.

Canberra, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Antwerp, Belgium; and Matera, Italy take spots three through seven on the list.

Germany, Hamburg, Inner Alster Lake, view from the Lombard bridge in evening light Getty Images/Westend61

Lonely Planet named San Juan, Puerto Rico as number eight on the list, despite the heavy damage the city sustained during Hurricane Maria. Howard said that they made the decision to include San Juan before the storm, but chose to keep the destination despite many residents still living without electricity or clean drinking water.

Old San Juan. Getty Images

“The reasons we named San Juan one of the best cities to visit in 2018 are still as strong as ever. Many local businesses and hotels are already reopening, and we’re confident that this progress will continue steadily into the new year,” Howard told CNN.

Highlighted in the photo are - Catedral de Guanajuato (yellow building) and Universidad de Guanajuato/University of Guanajuato (white building). Maria Swärd — Getty Images

Guanajuato, Mexico and Oslo, Norway round out the list at nine and ten, respectively.