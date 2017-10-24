According to Lonely Planet.
Travelers beginning to eye their calendars for 2018 got some trip suggestions from Lonely Planet on Tuesday.
The 13th annual Best in Travel lists from the magazine included the 10 best cities to visit in the upcoming year.
“Whether they’ve been overlooked, are celebrating milestones next year or have crept up on our radar lately, they all offer compelling reasons to go soon,” Lonely Planet’s U.S. managing editor Alex Howard said of the cities included. “The landscape of cities is changing faster than ever, and even familiar cities can surprise travelers with each visit.”
Seville, Spain topped their list of destination cities for next year. An artistic city that received a profile boost as the setting of many Game of Thrones scenes, Seville has transformed over the last 10 years.
Detroit took second place. The city has been undergoing its own renaissance, fueled by new investments in business and housing and long term commitments to community growth from companies like JPMorgan. Fortune‘s Matt Heimer recently spoke with Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO, about its efforts in Detroit.
And the investments are starting to show, said Lonely Planet‘s Howard.
“New stadiums, hotels, streetcars and parks, alongside distilleries and art galleries, are evidence that Motor City is back in business, fueled by a creative and tenacious energy that’s palpable throughout the city,” he said.
Canberra, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Antwerp, Belgium; and Matera, Italy take spots three through seven on the list.
Lonely Planet named San Juan, Puerto Rico as number eight on the list, despite the heavy damage the city sustained during Hurricane Maria. Howard said that they made the decision to include San Juan before the storm, but chose to keep the destination despite many residents still living without electricity or clean drinking water.
“The reasons we named San Juan one of the best cities to visit in 2018 are still as strong as ever. Many local businesses and hotels are already reopening, and we’re confident that this progress will continue steadily into the new year,” Howard told CNN.
Guanajuato, Mexico and Oslo, Norway round out the list at nine and ten, respectively.