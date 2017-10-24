Kid Rock Finally Makes a Decision on His Rumored Senate Run

The American Bad Ass will not be headed to Washington.

Kid Rock, who has teased a senatorial campaign since mid-July, announced Tuesday morning that he would not be seeking a government seat while appearing on the Howard Stern show.

“F**k no, I’m not running for Senate,” he told the host, confirming the belief of skeptics.

There was reason to think he was considering a run, though. In July, a website with the url kidrockforsenate.com appeared, which hinted that the singer—known for music that blends rock, rap and country—would challenge Michigan incumbent Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. The musician, via his website and social media feeds, confirmed the site as legitimate.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock momentarily emerged on the political stage during the 2016 election, throwing his support behind Donald Trump, saying: “My feeling: let the motherf**cking business guy run it like a f**cking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as s**t.”

As it turns out, though, it was—perhaps—all a well-planned publicity stunt. His new album is due Nov. 3 and he told Stern he plans to kick off a tour in January 2018.