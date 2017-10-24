Kid Rock Finally Makes a Decision on His Rumored Senate Run

In emphatic fashion
The American Bad Ass will not be headed to Washington.
Kid Rock, who has teased a senatorial campaign since mid-July, announced Tuesday morning that he would not be seeking a government seat while appearing on the Howard Stern show.
“F**k no, I’m not running for Senate,” he told the host, confirming the belief of skeptics.
There was reason to think he was considering a run, though. In July, a website with the url kidrockforsenate.com appeared, which hinted that the singer—known for music that blends rock, rap and country—would challenge Michigan incumbent Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. The musician, via his website and social media feeds, confirmed the site as legitimate.
Kid Rock momentarily emerged on the political stage during the 2016 election, throwing his support behind Donald Trump, saying: “My feeling: let the motherf**cking business guy run it like a f**cking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as s**t.”
As it turns out, though, it was—perhaps—all a well-planned publicity stunt. His new album is due Nov. 3 and he told Stern he plans to kick off a tour in January 2018.