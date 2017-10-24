Hulu Gets New CEO as Chief Exits to Sony Pictures

Chief heads to Sony Pictures

By Reuters
1:51 PM ET

Sony Pictures Entertainment has named Mike Hopkins, the CEO of Hulu, as its new chairman of Sony Pictures Television, the company announced Tuesday.

Hopkins, since 2013, has headed Hulu, the streaming service owned by Comcast, Walt Disney, Time Warner, and Twenty-First Century Fox.

Randy Freer, who has been president and COO of Fox Networks Group, will replace Hopkins at Hulu effective Oct. 30, Hulu said in a separate statement.

Freer is currently on the board of directors of Hulu.

