Waiting in Line for Apple iPhone X: A Survival Guide

Apple’s iPhone X will be really, really hard to get when it launches on November 3. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.

Starting on October 27, Apple will take pre-orders on its new handset. While it’s not expected to have many units available, if you act quickly at 3:01 a.m. ET that day, you might have a chance at getting it on launch day. But if you’re a little slow on the trigger or just don’t feel like getting up in the middle of the night to reserve an iPhone X, you have one other option: wait in line.

Before you scoff at the idea of waiting in line for what could be days for an iPhone X, hear me out.

Many people really love waiting in line, and call it an opportunity to meet new people and make some memories. Waiting in line for an iPhone isn’t as much about the iPhone as it is about the camaraderie.

But there are some thing to consider and keep in mind before you get in line, so read on for our guide on what to do when it’s time to pick up an iPhone X.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Pick a Location

Chances are, there will be iPhone X lines all over town on November 3, when the smartphone launches. So now’s the time to decide where you want to wait. You can try out the local Apple AAPL Store, if you’d like, but carriers and other big retailers, like Best Buy, will also be carrying units.

You can try calling ahead to see if the companies know how many units they’ll have, but you might not have much luck. So pick where you think you’ll have the best chance and have a few backups in case people are already waiting.

Get Supplies

This could take some time, so be ready with enough provisions to get you through.

You’ll want a tent and a comfortable chair, for sure. You should also have some cash on you, and get enough food and drinks to get you through a few days. Also be sure to bring a change of clothes and other stuff you typically need throughout the day. Oh, and having some deodorant handy is always a welcome move.

Timing Is Everything

The earlier you get in line, the better. If you expect to get an iPhone X by standing in line in the morning on November 3, you’ll be out of luck. Chances are, you’ll need to stand in line at least a couple of days early to have a chance at buying iPhone X.

Remember the Entertainment

Electronics will get you through your line-sitting. So if you’re so inclined, bring along a game console or two. You might also want to bring a computer (Macs preferred, of course) to keep you company.

Will You Find a Stand-In?

There are some folks that like the idea of standing in line, but get there and can’t stand it. For them, finding someone to fill in for them is a worthwhile venture. It’s not the most desirable option for iPhone line purists, but if you want an iPhone X and don’t want to wait, hiring someone to wait for you is worth considering.

A Money Making Opportunity?

The $999 iPhone X might be expensive, but what if I told you there’s a way to make money on standing in line?

There are some folks who want an iPhone X, but don’t want to wait in line. For them, paying someone to get them an iPhone X is well worth the expense. In fact, don’t be surprised if you’re asked by some people walking by if you want to sell your spot. It’s a fine way to make a few bucks if you don’t mind waiting for the iPhone X.