Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

The game was established as a result of the AFL-NFL merger in 1966. Originally it was called the First AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It is the biggest game in the nation, with a viewership of over 100 million . Take a look back at nail-biting plays, over the top halftime performances , and the legends that were made from Super Bowl I in 1967 to today.

