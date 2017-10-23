CBS Renews 'Star Trek: Discovery' for Second Season

Star Trek: Discovery, which was already boldly going where no version of the show had gone before, will continue its mission, presumably in 2018.

CBS has renewed the show, which airs exclusively on CBS:All Access, the network’s digital subscription streaming service. The show has been a notable hit for the service, helping drive subscription growth by capitalizing on the series’ passionate fan base.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief operating officer for CBS Interactive, in a statement. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

Discovery aired its pilot episode on the CBS network, drawing in nearly 10 million same day viewers. It also helped All Access break subscriber sign-up records for a single day, week, and month. (It’s available via Netflix outside of the United States.)

The first six episodes of the show are available now—with three more coming in the next few weeks, ending Nov. 12. The show will return in January, with another six-episode arc.

CBS did not announce a time frame for the show’s second season, nor how many episodes it plans to shoot.