McCain strikes again.

Not even a week after Senator John McCain made a speech against the administration’s “half-baked, spurious nationalism,” he has struck out once again—aiming directly for President Trump.

In a C-SPAN interview about the Vietnam War that aired Sunday night, McCain made a swipe at wealthy Americans who were able to afford to dodge the draft. While he did not mention Trump explicitly by name, he made a pointed comment that appeared to implicate the current president.

Read: John McCain Rails Against “Half-Baked, Spurious Nationalism” as He Accepts the Liberty Medal

“One aspect of the conflict, by the way, that I will never, ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” McCain said.

TONIGHT – @SenJohnMcCain talks about the Vietnam War's legacy on C-SPAN, at 6 & 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/WnZT0n8Mcn — American History TV (@cspanhistory) October 22, 2017 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Trump, who attended the private New York Military Academy, received five deferments during Vietnam—four for his studies, and the last one? For bone spurs in his heel.

Read: ‘Bigotry Seems Emboldened.’ Read George W. Bush’s Speech Attacking Nationalism in Politics

McCain, on the other hand, spent five years as a prisoner of war during Vietnam. Since the early days of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, the president has questioned McCain’s status as a war hero and refused to apologize for the statements he has made to that effect.