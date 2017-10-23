Bone spurs, indeed
McCain strikes again.
Not even a week after Senator John McCain made a speech against the administration’s “half-baked, spurious nationalism,” he has struck out once again—aiming directly for President Trump.
In a C-SPAN interview about the Vietnam War that aired Sunday night, McCain made a swipe at wealthy Americans who were able to afford to dodge the draft. While he did not mention Trump explicitly by name, he made a pointed comment that appeared to implicate the current president.
“One aspect of the conflict, by the way, that I will never, ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur,” McCain said.
TONIGHT – @SenJohnMcCain talks about the Vietnam War's legacy on C-SPAN, at 6 & 10pm ET. pic.twitter.com/WnZT0n8Mcn
— American History TV (@cspanhistory) October 22, 2017
Trump, who attended the private New York Military Academy, received five deferments during Vietnam—four for his studies, and the last one? For bone spurs in his heel.
McCain, on the other hand, spent five years as a prisoner of war during Vietnam. Since the early days of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, the president has questioned McCain’s status as a war hero and refused to apologize for the statements he has made to that effect.