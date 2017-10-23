Here's How You Can Buy an Apple Watch for Just $25

Now you can buy an Apple Watch Series 3 for just $25—provided you’re willing to sweat for it.

Mashable reports that life insurance company John Hancock has partnered with Apple to offer the Apple Watch at $300 less than its regular sales price to all of its policyholders. But there’s a catch: You have to be willing to work out, potentially a lot.

Once a policyholder receives the Watch, they have to reach specific “wellness targets” through exercise and health screenings over two years. If they’re successful, then they “earn” the discounted wearable. If they’re not, then they’ll have to pay off the remaining balance on their Apple Watch through installment payments.

John Hancock is also offering a similar promotion with FitBit devices.

In an interview with CNBC, John Hancock senior vice president Brooks Tingle said the company has already done a successful trial run on the program. In that trial, roughly half of the participants reached their activity goals, and the trial was responsible for a 20% increase in physical activity by participants.