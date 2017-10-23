Using Apple’s mobile payment service to order and pay for burritos and Big Macs is getting easier.

Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey said this weekend that Apple Pay will be integrated with Chipotle cmg and McDonald’s online-ordering apps in some U.S. cities later this year, according to a report by tech publication 9to5Mac.

The Apple aapl executive also said that 50% of U.S. retailers now accept Apple’s mobile payment service. Additionally, she said that Apple Pay will debut in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates sometime this year, bringing the total number of countries to 20, according to MacRumors.

Bailey’s comments during a financial services conference in Las Vegas highlight the potential growth of Apple’s mobile payment service to become a major way people buy goods using an Apple smartphone.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple, which debuted its payment service in 2014, pitched Apple Pay as a way for people to more easily pay for items at certain retail stores without having to use cash or credit cards. Companies like Best Buy and Staples can also integrate the service into their respective apps so people can more easily buy their products.

Still, not everyone believes that Apple’s online payment system and rival services like Samsung Pay, and Google’s goog Android Pay are growing fast.

In August, Goldman Sachs said in an analyst report that these payment services “have struggled to gain traction,” with one big reason being a lack of compatibility with several big retailers. Walmart wmt , for instance, debuted its own mobile payment system in 2015, thus undercutting the need for it to accept competing payment services.