How to Pre-Order Apple iPhone X

At long last, we’re just days away from being able to pre-order Apple’s long-awaited iPhone X.

At a press event last month at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park headquarters, the tech giant unveiled the iPhone X. The smartphone is a major design upgrade for Apple, featuring a screen that covers its face and Face ID support for facial scanning. Apple’s iPhone X also comes with wireless charging and is the first from Apple not to have a physical home button.

For all of that technological advancement, you can expect to dole out some serious cash: Apple’s AAPL iPhone X starts at $999.

But if that doesn’t turn you away and you want to get your hands on the iPhone X when it launches on November 3, you’ll need to be one of the first to pre-order what is expected to be a small number of available units.

Fortune has compiled the following guide to help you get ready to pre-order the iPhone X.

Forget Sleep

As it did with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple will force those on the East Coast to get up early to pre-order an iPhone X. On the West Coast, Apple will ask customers to stay up a bit later than they might otherwise.

Apple will kick off iPhone X pre-orders at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, October 27. Apple’s carrier and retail partners will offer pre-orders at the same time.

Know What You Want

Apple has made it simple to help you figure out which iPhone X version you want so you don’t need to waste time figuring it out on Friday morning.

If you visit Apple’s iPhone X page now, you can choose your desired carrier, the finish you prefer (silver or space gray), and how much storage you want. Apple then lists your payment options, which include either monthly installment payments or a pay-in-full option. Knowing what you want now will save you precious time when you need to place an order.

Shop at Apple Store

Apple, of course, is offering a pre-order option on its site. Simply go to the company’s iPhone X page on Friday morning and click the “pre-order” option when it pops up on Apple’s site. You’ll then need to choose the version you want, your desired carrier, and storage option to complete your purchase.

A Mobile Option

If you’d rather not roll out of bed to buy an iPhone X, consider downloading Apple’s free Apple Store app. From the app, you can choose your iPhone X model and make your purchase.

Carriers Will Have Stock

Apple’s four major carrier partners—AT&T T , Verizon VZ , T-Mobile TMUS , and Sprint S —are all offering pre-orders on the iPhone X starting at the same time as Apple. While the carriers likely won’t have as much stock as Apple, they might prove to be a good option if you’re running into some roadbocks on Apple.com.

Don’t Forget About Retailers

Apple’s retail partners, including Best Buy BBY , Walmart WMT , and others, should also present pre-order opportunities. But like carriers, they won’t have a boatload of inventory, so move quickly!