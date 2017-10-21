'Stranger Things' Star Fires Agent After Sexual Assault Claim

Fourteen-year-old Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, has left talent agency APA after his agent, Tyler Grasham, was accused of sexual abuse by another actor. APA has now terminated Grasham.

As first reported by The Wrap, accusations against Grasham were aired by Blaise Godbe Lipman, a former actor turned director who is also known as Blaise Embry. Lipman initially shared his experience, without naming the perpetrator, as part of a broad outpouring of sexual assault and abuse accounts unleashed by allegations against mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Then, according to Lipman’s account, Grasham — the unnamed perpetrator — “poked” him on Facebook. Lipman responded by publicly disclosing Grasham’s name in a followup post, saying the inscrutable gesture “reminded me about Tyler’s harassment after the ordeal.” Lipman is now 28, but said the incident occurred when he was 17.

“Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting . . . fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me,” Lipman wrote. “APA Agency has kept this man employed, working with kid actors.”

Lipman observed that his disclosure could be seen as a positive outcome of the Weinstein scandal, which is “no longer about Harvey.”

A disturbing wave of accusations from both within and outside the entertainment industry have been posted to social media in recent days under the hashtag #metoo.

In addition to Wolfhard, who also starred in the recent hit It, Entertainment Weekly reports that Descendants star Cameron Boyce has also fired Grasham.