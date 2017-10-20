On Point

Richard Spencer’s victory in Florida Smug white supremacist, and tiki-torching troublemaker Richard Spencer made good on his promise to speak at the University of Florida yesterday. His stunt triggered a flood of protesters, a declaration of a state of emergency, and a $600,000 spend on extra security. And yes, another Nazi was punched in the face, though one was hugged as well. The disruption to the UF community was profound, though a local brewery offered free beer in exchange for tickets to leave seats empty. The University’s president urged students not to attend the speech. “I stand with those who reject and condemn Spencer’s vile and despicable message,” he said on Twitter. CBS News

Lupita Nyong’o on Harvey Weinstein Lupita Nyong’o has written a lengthy op-ed, detailing numerous attempts by Harvey Weinstein to sexually coerce her, ply her with alcohol and threaten her career. At the time the alleged harassment began, she was a student at the Yale School of Drama. The encounters are complicated and confusing and help highlight the cognitive dissonance of being manipulated by a powerful person who may hold the keys to your uncertain future. Nyong’o seems largely unscathed by the encounters but she highlights the systemic nature of harassment, which silences victims and gives space to enablers. “What I am most interested in now is combating the shame we go through that keeps us isolated and allows for harm to continue to be done.” Washington Post

Understanding the FBI and “Black Identity Extremism” Andrew Cohen, a fellow at The Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law and busy legal analyst, has written an essay that helps explain and contextualize the FBI’s leaked report identifying a new “Black Identity Extremist” movement, in which “perceptions of police brutality against African Americans spurred an increase in premeditated, retaliatory lethal violence against law enforcement and will likely serve as justifications for such violence.” Cohen is not having it. “[T]here is no ‘BIE movement,’ but in the fertile mind of those within the Trump administration who want you to believe there is some sinister black force out there bent on attacking police officers,” he says. Instead, there is a long history of surveillance and intimidation of black citizens, which “goes beyond legitimate law enforcement into paranoia, racism, and political expediency.” Brennan Center Blog