You Have to Watch This Epic Video of Jeff Bezos ‘Christening’ Amazon’s New Windfarm

Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, arrives for the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images

'Badass Bezos' returns.

By Chris Morris
11:20 AM ET

Back in July, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became an Internet meme after a picture of him looking particularly muscular in a performance vest and aviator shades went viral. He’s about to go viral again.

Bezos posted a video Thursday morning, showing himself Christening a new Amazon windfarm. But instead of smashing the bottle of champagne against the base of the turbines, Bezos positioned himself atop one, several hundred feet in the air, jauntily wearing a hard hat and defiantly destroying the bubbly. Then, just to drive home the epic nature of the feat, the act is followed by a camera pull-back worthy of Jerry Bruckheimer.

The internet, predictably, went wild.

The video might be for fun, but Amazon’s serious about the wind farm. The company says the Texas facility (which has 100 turbines total) will generate over 1,000,000 MWh of clean wind energy each year. This is the 18th wind or solar project the company has launched around the United States—and it says more are on the way.

Collectively, says Amazon, those projects generate enough clean energy to power over 330,000 homes per year.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE