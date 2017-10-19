You Have to Watch This Epic Video of Jeff Bezos ‘Christening’ Amazon’s New Windfarm

Back in July, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became an Internet meme after a picture of him looking particularly muscular in a performance vest and aviator shades went viral. He’s about to go viral again.

Bezos posted a video Thursday morning, showing himself Christening a new Amazon windfarm. But instead of smashing the bottle of champagne against the base of the turbines, Bezos positioned himself atop one, several hundred feet in the air, jauntily wearing a hard hat and defiantly destroying the bubbly. Then, just to drive home the epic nature of the feat, the act is followed by a camera pull-back worthy of Jerry Bruckheimer.

The internet, predictably, went wild.

Bezos, ….Jeff Bezos 🕵️ — Stanimir Paparizov (@StanPaparizov) October 19, 2017

Hope that glass doesn't jam up the turbine 😅 pic.twitter.com/WHr9PoqTg6 — Baz Hiralal (@_BizBaz) October 19, 2017

An insurance adjuster died watching this video. — Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr_pete) October 19, 2017

The video might be for fun, but Amazon’s serious about the wind farm. The company says the Texas facility (which has 100 turbines total) will generate over 1,000,000 MWh of clean wind energy each year. This is the 18th wind or solar project the company has launched around the United States—and it says more are on the way.

Collectively, says Amazon, those projects generate enough clean energy to power over 330,000 homes per year.