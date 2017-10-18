EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Hashtag hero. In yesterday’s edition of The Broadsheet, Kristen wrote about #MeToo, the hashtag used by women over the past few days to say that they too have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

A few readers of this newsletter pointed out that while Alyssa Milano was the catalyst for #MeToo’s current viral moment, community organizer Tarana Burke is the real hero behind the hashtag. (Thank you, dear readers, for your vigilance!) I caught up with Burke—director of Just Be Inc., a New York City-based youth organization focused on serving young women of color—to get the real story behind the hashtag.

A career activist, Burke has been working to support and empower rape and other trauma victims for the past decade. She tells me that her choice of the words “me too” was born from her personal experience with sexual assault, which lead her to realize that empathy is one of the “most powerful healers” for trauma victims. “There’s no other way someone can know you understand,” Burke says. “I call it empowerment through empathy.”

As an activist, Burke’s primary focus is “creating space for survivors,” she says. That means working to provide victims of all kinds of traumas opportunities to talk about their experiences: “There are ways that we need to have those kinds of conversations—and not just when a celebrity gets caught.”

While rape crisis centers exist, they aren’t always the ideal solution. One example, Burke says, is a center she visited in Alabama that required victims to bring referrals and statements from the police. “Young people are not going to do that. A girl who was raped by her stepfather is not going to do that.”

As for not always getting the credit for her work, Burke says she sees it as a symptom of “people not doing enough due diligence.” She is careful not to blame anyone in particular for the oversight—though she notes that “black women are often erased” from the common narrative—and says that just having this nationwide conversation is a win.

Still, she gently reminds me of the stark contrast between the attention the allegations against Harvey Weinstein have garnered and the little-discussed accusations against of R.Kelly. (Though the hip-hop artist has been sued several times for statutory rape, he has never been criminally charged.) “He’s been terrorizing black and brown girls for years,” she says. “But nobody’s paying attention.”