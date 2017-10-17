You've Got to See This Oreo Beer Being Served at the Texas State Fair

The stout comes in a glass with a cream and cookie crumble rim.

Sure, you’ve probably heard of getting deep-fried Oreos at the State Fair, but what about Oreo flavored beer? The Texas State Fair is serving a pretty unique brew this year, an American milk stout served with an Oreo cookie floating on top. The sides of the cup are rimmed with Oreo cream filling, and chocolate Oreo bits, making this one certainly a fair food to remember.

According to the Today Show’s website, the concoction is the creation of James Barerra, a concession stand owner at the fair. And it’s likely to make a second appearance at next year’s big event.

If you’re not in Texas, you can still give the brew a try. To make it, Barerra used Left Hand Brewing Company’s Nitro Milk Stout, a beer that’s pretty readily available around the country. Although be warned, the concoction isn’t getting entirely positive reviews.

While many fair-goers have noted that the beer was one to try, many have noted that it’s not something they’ll be rushing to try again.

