Sure, you’ve probably heard of getting deep-fried Oreos at the State Fair, but what about Oreo flavored beer? The Texas State Fair is serving a pretty unique brew this year, an American milk stout served with an Oreo cookie floating on top. The sides of the cup are rimmed with Oreo cream filling, and chocolate Oreo bits, making this one certainly a fair food to remember.

According to the Today Show’s website, the concoction is the creation of James Barerra, a concession stand owner at the fair. And it’s likely to make a second appearance at next year’s big event.

Dreams do come true… OREO BEER 🍺🍫🥛✨🎡 be sure to try it at the @statefairoftx before it's too late!! A post shared by DALLAS ON THE ROCKS🍸 (@dallas_ontherocks) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

If you’re not in Texas, you can still give the brew a try. To make it, Barerra used Left Hand Brewing Company’s Nitro Milk Stout, a beer that’s pretty readily available around the country. Although be warned, the concoction isn’t getting entirely positive reviews.

#oreobeer may have been the worst choice I made at the fair this year. #worthit A post shared by Emma Vernon (@emmaleevernon) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

#oreobeer definitely a weird one to try not bad but never again😂 Texas State Fair you have done it again! #statefair #texasstatefair #weirdbeers A post shared by William (@djnixxin) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

While many fair-goers have noted that the beer was one to try, many have noted that it’s not something they’ll be rushing to try again.