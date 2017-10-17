The next Star Wars spin-off movie finally has an official title, and it’s extremely straightforward.

Director Ron Howard took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that Solo: A Star Wars Story will be the name of the movie that Walt Disney and Lucasfilm release in theaters on May 25, 2018.

Star Wars fans have less than two months to wait until the franchise’s next movie, The Last Jedi, hits theaters. But it’s not too early for fans of the galaxy far, far away to get excited for next year’s planned spin-off movie about the origins of one of Star Wars‘ most iconic characters: Han Solo. Harrison Ford portrayed the intergalactic smuggler and Millennium Falcon pilot in the original Star Wars trilogy and in 2015’s The Force Awakens. Actor Alden Ehrenreich will step into Han Solo’s black vest to play a younger version of the character for a movie about the origins of the future Rebel Alliance leader.

Howard revealed the title of the upcoming movie in a video posted to Twitter in which he thanks the movie’s cast and crew before joking about whether or not he’s allowed to say the name of the film. “I’ll see you next year,” Howard says in the video while holding up a sign bearing the movie’s title (after being handed the sign by a wookiee-like pair of arms).

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Lucasfilm also announced the news on StarWars.com with a better shot of the movie logo. Solo will be the second Star Wars spin-off film from Disney and Lucasfilm, which released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last year. That movie grossed more than $1.05 billion at the global box office.

Ron Howard took over directing duties for the movie in June after producers fired the original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), due to disagreements over the direction of the film. The award-winning director of films such as Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind, Howard has been teasing Star Wars fans with incremental updates on Twitter from the set of the new Solo movie, but the film’s official title had not been announced until Tuesday.