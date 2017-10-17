5 National Pasta Day Deals That'll Make You Join the Clean Plate Club

Tuck your napkin under your collar and grab a spoon and fork, because National Pasta Day is Oct. 17 and there’s plenty of spaghetti to go around. Specifically, five of the biggest Italian restaurants are boasting some of the best deals going, including all-you-can-eat specials at Olive Garden and free meals at other restaurants, like Carrabba’s Italian Grill. We scoured the web and surveyed the top 10 national Italian chains to find these five best National Pasta day deals. So, dig in.

Olive Garden

With more than 800 restaurants, the “OG” is the heaviest hitter in the pasta space, and they’re bringing their A-game to mealtime on National Pasta Day. Featuring a never-ending pasta bowl, Olive Garden offers more than 100 combinations of pastas, sauces, and toppings. Incidentally, this $9.99 menu option isn’t necessarily a deal-of-the-day. It’s an ongoing promotion that the restaurant chain is currently offering. But if you are one of the 21,000 people who spent $100 for an all-you-can-eat Olive Garden pasta pass, you don’t need it, anyway.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

All you can eat pasta is great for today, but it will only leave you sad tomorrow. Carrabba’s has a clever plan for taking the sting out of Oct. 18 by offering a free spaghetti entree with the purchase of National Pasta Day spaghetti dish. With more than 200 restaurants in 30 states, Carrabba’s deal is a good one, because it’s got you covered (in sauce) two straight nights.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Chicago’s favorite family-style Italian eatery may have expanded with about 50 restaurants across more than 20 states, but it’s still a favorite in “Little Italy” and beyond. And like a good Italian mother, the restaurant is also looking to send you home with some of the good gravy on National Pasta Day, offering a free classic pasta meal for take out, when you purchase one for dine in on Oct. 17.

Every day is #NationalPastaDay. Dine in with us any day, enjoy a Classic Pasta, and we'll send you home with another! pic.twitter.com/aGTivx4jJQ — Maggiano's (@Maggianos) October 17, 2017

Bravo! Cucina Italia

National Pasta Day? “Fuggedaboutit!” says Bravo! Cucina Italia, which is pushing for an entire month of carbs. Featuring restaurants in more than 20 states, Bravo! is offering a two-course combo all month long, pairing soups and salads with a meal for a reduced price. That might not be as good as all-you-can-eat, but you try saying ‘no’ to chianti braised beef ravioli. You can’t.

Zio’s Italian Kitchen

One reason people love pasta is that it’s a budget-friendly way to feed themselves and their families. Zio’s Italian Kitchen knows this well, and with eight locations in three states, their $6.99 spaghetti entree is a screaming deal on National Pasta Day. And at that price, you can certainly afford dessert—if you’ve left any room for it.