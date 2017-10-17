Carrie Fisher Sent a Cow's Tongue to a Producer That Sexually Assaulted Her Friend

In the wake of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, many women and Hollywood have started to step forward about their own experiences with not only Weinstein, but other Hollywood big-wigs as well.

One woman, Heather Ross, recently spoke to an Arizona radio station about her experience with an unnamed Oscar-winning producer that invited her to dinner, and when he picked her up pulled the car over and climbed on top of her, pinning her to her seat.

People reports that when Ross was able to escape the vehicle, the producer warned her she would “never make a movie in my town.”

Ross, happened to be friends with the late Carrie Fisher, and when she told her what happened Fischer did something only a good friend would do: she delivered a cow tongue to his office, wrapped in a Tiffany box with a white bow.

Along with the tough was a rather pointed note: “If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!”