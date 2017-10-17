Brainstorm Health: Children's Health Insurance, Digital Health VC Funding, Trump Drug Czar

Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

It's a busy day here at Fortune so I'll have to keep things brief.

The Trump administration’s moves on Obamacare last week—including the decision to stop paying subsidies meant to lower low-income enrollees’ out-of-pocket medical costs to insurance companies—have dominated health care headlines. But another major national health program continues to languish in Congress, The Hill reports. And it’s one that provides health insurance for some nine million low- to middle-income children.

It’s called the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and funding for it technically expired at the end of September (although states do have enough money to keep it going for a couple of months). Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats have stalled even though the program enjoys broad bipartisan support over the all-important issue of funding, with Democrats balking at proposals cut an Obamacare public health fund to finance an extension of CHIP. Top Republican lawmakers say that Democrats have yet to make a counteroffer on how to fund the program.

