The Best Restaurant in the World Is in a Town You've Never Heard Of

Oldstead, United Kingdom, may have just earned a place on your travel bucket list. The tiny village, located roughly 225 miles outside London, is home to the best fine dining restaurant in the world, according to TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice awards.

The title went to the Black Swan at Oldstead, a family-run restaurant and inn that serves up produce-forward tasting menus using local ingredients. Although chef Tommy Banks already had a Michelin star to his name, he told Bloomberg that the TripAdvisor award has caused his restaurant’s popularity to skyrocket.

“We never imagined quite how big it would become,” he told Bloomberg. “Things just went crazy. The phone rang off the hook, and e-mails, e-mails, e-mails. We took 1,200 bookings in four hours, and that has filled us up for the rest of the year.”

The Travelers’ Choice awards, which are handed down annually to top-performing restaurants, hotels, attractions, and more, are compiled based on reviews and ratings collected from millions of TripAdvisor users over a yearlong period. The only U.S. eatery to crack the global fine dining top 10 was Daniel, a French restaurant in New York.